Matthew McCallan: Police Ombudsman notified over teenager's death
- Published
The Police Ombudsman has been asked to assess the initial police response in the search for a teenager who was later found dead in Fintona.
Matthew McCallan, 15, was reported missing at 03:30 GMT on Sunday, when he did not arrive home from an event.
His body was discovered in a ditch at about 11:45 on Monday, two miles from the event venue.
Police said they acted after Matthew's family raised concerns about the speed of officers' initial response.
Two senior officers are to meet the family, said the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
"Due to the family's concerns we have decided at an early stage to make a notification to the Office of the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland, for its assessment," said Det Supt Gareth Talbot.
The PSNI said it was continuing to investigate Matthew's death and that a post-mortem examination would take place on Tuesday.
Det Supt Gareth Talbot said the force's thoughts were with the McCallans, who were being supported by specially trained officers.
"The pain they are experiencing is difficult to comprehend," he said.
'Sleep tight, my darling'
Detectives added they were keeping an open mind and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Matthew was last seen at the Ecclesville Centre in Fintona, County Tyrone, at about 01:20 on Sunday.
Detectives said they had ruled out speculation on social media that the teenager had been seen getting into a silver car.
"We have now identified and spoken to the occupants of the car and eliminated them from our enquiries," said Det Supt Talbot.
On Monday, tributes were paid to the teenager and volunteers who took part in the search effort.
Matthew's mother Frances McCallan said: "To all the wonderful people who came out to help look for my beautiful son you were amazing, the community spirt was unbelievable.
"I can't thank you all enough.
"He is now a angel in Heaven and is going to be missed so much by his mummy, daddy and loving family, sleep tight my darling."
St Patrick's College in Dungannon paid tribute to the Year 12 student.
"He had a slow smile, that spread and lit up his face, then the twinkle hit his eyes," said a statement on the school's Facebook page.
"We have not just lost a member of our school community - the world has lost a young man full of potential, ready and eager to start out on his journey of life and work."