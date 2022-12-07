Stormont stalemate: Assembly to be recalled for fifth time since May
- Published
Politicians are to return to Stormont in a bid to elect a new Speaker for the fifth time since May's election.
The motion calls on the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to end its boycott of power-sharing to help deal with the cost-of-living crisis.
On Tuesday, a law giving the Northern Ireland secretary the power to cut Stormont salaries came into effect.
Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed he would implement a 27% cut but it is still not clear when this will happen.
The new law also means the Northern Ireland secretary is now under a new legal obligation to call a fresh Stormont election, which would take place no later than 13 April if the institutions are not restored by mid-January.
The legislation also clarifies the limited decision-making powers provided to civil servants while there is no Northern Ireland Executive in operation.
The last failed recall was in October, ahead of a deadline to restore power-sharing.
The election in May saw Sinn Féin win the largest number of seats - but on each occasion, the DUP has refused to support a new Speaker.
No other business can take place until a Speaker is elected.
Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government since February as the DUP has refused to return to power-sharing in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Unionist politicians argue the post-Brexit trading arrangement undermines Northern Ireland's position in the UK.
It keeps Northern Ireland aligned with some EU trade rules to ensure goods can move freely across the Irish land border.
Negotiations between the UK government and the EU to resolve differences over the protocol are continuing.