Violence against women: Police make 39 arrests in 'day of action'
Thirty nine people were arrested in connection with violence against women and girls offences during a "day of action" on Tuesday, police said.
The 24-hour operation used officers across all districts of Northern Ireland.
Arrests included those wanted on bench warrants linked to domestic abuse investigations, domestic abuse offences and breaches of protective orders.
It also included sexual offences and threats to commit criminal damage.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said seeking those in connection with offences against women and girls was a priority for the service.
"We want those who target women and girls in Northern Ireland to know what we are actively pursuing you, using the tools at our disposal to bring offenders to justice," Det Supt Lindsay Fisher said.
"We want all women and girls to not only be safe but feel safe in Northern Ireland."
The arrests were part of the force's wider support of the 16 Days of Action against violence against women and girls international campaign.
In September, the PSNI launched their first tackling violence against women and girls action plan which promised to "relentlessly pursue perpetrators".
Of the arrests on Tuesday, police said 18 were made in the northern district, including Londonderry and Strabane.
Thirteen arrests were made in the south, while eight were made in Belfast.
Det Supt Fisher said: "We are making arrests for violence against women and girls offences each and every day across the year.
"This is really about providing an opportunity for an insight to the public in what we do."