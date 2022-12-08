Mark Lovell: Third man arrested over Newry murder
A third man has been arrested by police investigating the murder of Mark Lovell.
The 58-year-old was shot a number of times at close range in his car near his home in Ardcarn Park shortly after 18:00 GMT on 1 December.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody following property searches in the Newry area this morning.
Two men, aged 45 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday.
They remain in police custody.
Police said one line of inquiry is that the shooting was part of a cross-border crime feud, possibly involving drugs.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell said the murder was callous and ruthless.
"I understand that people may be afraid to speak up, but please be assured that information can be given anonymously," he said.
On Tuesday a reward of up to £20,000 for information about the murder of Mr Lovell was offered by Crimestoppers.
Detectives have again appealed for anyone with information to contact them.