Mark Lovell murder: Man released on bail
- Published
A 34-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Mark Lovell has been released on bail.
He was arrested on Thursday and police had been granted more time to question him.
Mark Lovell, 58, was shot a number of times at close range in his car in Ardcarn Park, Newry, shortly after 18:00 GMT on 1 December.
Two other men, aged 45 and 40, arrested on Wednesday, have also been released on bail.
On Tuesday, a reward of up to £20,000 for information about the murder of Mr Lovell was offered by Crimestoppers.
Detectives have again appealed for anyone with information to contact them.