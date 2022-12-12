Northern Ireland weather: Coldest night of the year recorded
- Published
Northern Ireland has recorded its coldest night of the year, as the cold snap continues into a second week.
Katesbridge, in County Down, fell to -9C through the early hours of Monday morning.
That is the lowest temperature in almost two years when, coincidentally, temperatures fell to -10C also in Katesbridge on 26 January 2021.
A weather warning for fog and ice has been issued by the Met Office until 11:00 GMT.
Patchy freezing fog could linger in some valleys for most of the day as temperatures inland struggle to climb above zero.
The sub-zero temperatures are set to last into next weekend with daytime temperatures remaining below average.
It's been the coldest night of winter so far, right across the island of Ireland. Down to -9C in Katesbridge, County Down. Warnings for ice and fog are in place. Cold snap continues into the coming weekend. pic.twitter.com/eiQZDoXIX6— Barra Best (@barrabest) December 12, 2022
There has been some flight disruption for Northern Ireland passengers, following issues at airports elsewhere in the UK.
All flights at Stansted Airport were suspended overnight, although they have now resumed.
Meanwhile, in the Republic of Ireland an emergency group met on Sunday to discuss what measures may be needed to assess the impact of the cold spell.
Irish weather service Met Éireann has also issued a week-long yellow alert for the country for low temperatures and ice, set to last until noon on Friday.