South Belfast: Fertility clinic investigation leads to two arrests
Two people have been arrested by detectives conducting an investigation in to a fertility clinic in the Lisburn Road area of Belfast.
A man and woman, in their 40s, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of offences including money laundering and breaches of the Medicines Act.
The pair are also being questioned about fraud-related matters.
Ch Insp Ian Wilson said: "This investigation is complex, sensitive and remains ongoing."
The pair remain in custody.