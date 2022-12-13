Antrim mother jailed for murder of two-year-old son
- Published
A County Antrim woman has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years for the murder and attempted murder of her two sons.
The children were given the names "John" and "Gerard" to protect their identities.
In what the judge described as a "savage attack", the 42-year-old killed her two-year-old son on 2 March 2020.
She also attempted to kill his 11-month-old brother.
The woman stabbed the children at a house on the outskirts of Larne, County Antrim.
The court heard the children would have felt "severe pain and distress" despite their mother placing morphine patches on both infants before the attack.
'Never be forgotten'
The court previously heard that the victims were found in a master bedroom upstairs with their mother by their father.
He was given the name DB to protect the children's identities.
He had returned from work and called an ambulance after a series of text messages from his partner, which ended with her texting she had killed the boys and that she was dying too.
The woman originally pleaded not guilty to the offences and put forward a defence of diminished responsibility at a trial earlier this year.
When that medical defence proved unsustainable after examination by medical experts, she changed her pleas to guilty on both counts.
Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said it was a case which would never be forgotten.
"A young and innocent life was taken, leaving a loving father and family distraught and truly heartbroken.
"Unfortunately, there is nothing - no words - that can undo this loss or ease their pain. And today, first and foremost, our thoughts are with them," she added.