Sean Fox murder: Man arrested in Belfast on terrorism offences
- Published
Police investigating the murder of Sean Fox at a social club in west Belfast have arrested a 44-year-old man.
Mr Fox was shot in front of more than 100 people inside the Donegal Celtic FC social club off the Suffolk Road on 2 October.
Detectives said the suspect was arrested in the Lenadoon area "on suspicion of terrorism-related offences".
He is currently in custody in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.
Mr Fox, 42, was a married father-of-two and was a regular customer of the social club.
Two gunmen fired 20 shots in the attack which took just 21 seconds.
A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered by Crimestoppers to anyone with information that leads to an arrest or conviction.