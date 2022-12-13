Mark Lovell murder: Man, 28, released on bail over Newry shooting
- Published
A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mark Lovell in County Down has been released on bail.
Mr Lovell, 58, was shot a number of times at close range in his car in Ardcarn Park, Newry, shortly after 18:00 GMT on 1 December.
Police said the man was released pending further enquiries. Previously, three other men - aged 34, 45, and 40 - were arrested and released on bail.
The police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.
A reward of up to £20,000 has been offered by Crimestoppers.