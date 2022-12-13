NI Protocol: 'Alarm' at uncertainty of supply of animal medicines in NI
- Published
A group of MPs have expressed "alarm" at uncertainty over the availability of veterinary medicines as a result of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The supply is covered by a "grace period" due to expire on 31 December.
The EU Scrutiny Committee said full application EU rules would leave potentially half of all veterinary medicines facing discontinuation.
But the government said that while talks on the protocol continue, it does not intend to apply the EU regulations.
The protocol means Northern Ireland is still inside the EU's pharmaceutical regulatory system.
However, it gets most of its medicines from Great Britain, which is not.
Earlier this year the EU changed its laws in an effort to help guarantee supplies of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, but that arrangement does not cover veterinary medicines.
Earlier this year, the committee wrote to the UK agriculture minister expressing "profound concerns" about the issue.
In response the minister, Lord Benyon, said the impending deadline had been raised with the EU and features in current talks.
He has sought to offer reassurance that if no solution is reached. the government "reserves its right to take action to ensure that animals in Northern Ireland can continue to access the veterinary medicines and vaccines they need".
The committee said: "It is alarming that such uncertainty hangs over the availability of veterinary medicines on the Northern Ireland within a matter of weeks.
"We are pleased that the government is continuing to press the European Commission to find a solution and note that the UK is ready to take unilateral action if necessary.
"We trust, however, that at least a short-term solution can be identified before 31 December, pending a longer-term resolution to the issue."