Strep A: Month's antibiotics supply 'exhausted in 48 hours'
- Published
A month's supply of antibiotics was exhausted in less than 48 hours last week in Northern Ireland due to the rise in strep A infections, the Department of Health has said.
Demand for antibiotics remains at an "exceptional level", it added.
However, it said the system is working hard to resupply quickly.
It comes as figures show that the number of children attending the Royal Victoria Hospital's emergency department has fallen slightly.
The highest daily number of attendances over the past five days was 194 and that has now fallen to 173.
BBC News NI understands that over the past week, Belfast Health Trust's online symptom tool has had over 12,000 hits from concerned parents.
While it is too early to say that cases of strep A have peaked in Northern Ireland, there is some reassurance in the fact that, this week, the number of children attending the Royal Victoria Hospital's emergency department is down.
The Belfast Health Trust said the still-relatively high number does not reflect strep A or scarlet fever.
While wards are described as being busy, it is understood that children are being treated for a range of infections, with strep A cases in low numbers.
In a statement on the supply of antibiotics, the Department of Health said: "While demand is well in excess of what is usual for this time of year, the system has been working hard to replenish stocks as quickly as possible.
"Wholesalers are carefully managing the volumes available to them to ensure that supplies are available to those in greatest need."
The department added that the surge in demand is being seen across the UK and that the supply chain "has responded positively... with suppliers increasing manufacturing capacity and fast-tracking delivery of ingredients required for production".
On Monday, the department said that deliveries of antibiotics to treat strep A were being sped up to reach wholesalers and pharmacies in the coming days.
What is Strep A?
Most strep A infections are mild - a sore throat or a skin infection that can be easily treated with antibiotics.
But some people who catch it can get very sick.
As of last Thursday, 15 children had died across the UK following invasive strep A infections since September.
These include Stella-Lily McCorkindale, 5, from Belfast.