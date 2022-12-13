Strabane bomb attack: Man charged with attempted murder
- Published
A 28-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of two police officers in a bomb attack in County Tyrone.
He faces two counts of attempted murder as well as charges of causing an explosion and possessing explosives.
The charges are in connection with an attack in Strabane on Thursday, 17 November.
The officers were not injured in the blast, which happened near Mount Carmel Heights shortly before 23:00 GMT.
The man is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 14 December.
At the time of the attack, the police officers were carrying out inquiries into anti-social behaviour in the area.
Neither officer was injured but they were shaken by what happened.
A security alert followed and while no homes were evacuated, the road into the area was closed for much of the following day.
More than 1,000 residents were affected including children and elderly people.