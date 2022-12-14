Lufthansa announces Belfast to Frankfurt flights
- Published
Lufthansa has confirmed it will operate flights from Belfast City Airport to Frankfurt in Germany from 23 April 2023.
The airline is entering the Northern Irish market for the first time, and flights to Frankfurt will operate up to four times a week.
Katy Best, commercial director at the airport, said it would "provide the only route from the region to Germany".
She said there was a "clear demand for direct connectivity".
"Frankfurt is an important city for commerce, culture, and tourism, and its airport is one of the busiest in Europe," she added.
"As a base for Lufthansa, Frankfurt is a key destination in its network and gives passengers an attractive option for connecting flights to markets further afield."
Dr Frank Wagner from the Lufthansa Group, said it was excited to announce the addition of Belfast City Airport to its global network,
"This new non-stop connection will bring Northern Ireland much closer to Frankfurt and to the heart of western Europe," he added.
"Connecting passengers will enjoy a convenient and full service connection beyond our hub to our vast network of over 200 destinations in summer 2023."