Gun smuggling: Pair tried to import firearm in post from US
A convicted drug smuggler and another man have been sentenced for attempting to import a pistol and 52 rounds of ammunition in the post from the US.
Bryan Hanna, 31, of Café Lane, Armoy had an 18-month sentence suspended at Antrim Crown Court on Thursday.
Kristopher Scott, 40, of Frosses Road, in Ballymoney was sentenced to five years and four months in February.
Reporting restrictions meant Scott's sentence could not be reported until now.
The Sig Sauer weapon, along with magazines and ammunition, was recovered by Border Force officers at an international parcel depot near Stansted Airport.
It was found in a parcel containing computer parts that had been sent from Oregon in the US.
National Crime Agency officers arrested Scott and Hanna at an address in Ballymoney in October 2020.
NCA officers found that Scott was using Hanna's address to receive the item.
During a search of Scott's vehicle by NCA officers a quantity of the drug etizolam was also recovered.
'Deadly firearm'
NCA Belfast Branch Commander David Cunningham said: "Kristopher Scott attempted to import a deadly firearm into Northern Ireland and thought that by using the postal system he would escape the attention of law enforcement.
"Bryan Hanna was complicit when he said his address could be used, and making sure Scott was alerted to its arrival.
"Through our joint working with partners in both the UK and US we were able to stop him from doing so, and ensure that both ends of this criminal conspiracy face justice."
Scott was charged with attempting to import a firearm, two charges relating to the attempted possession of a firearm and two counts of possessing class C drugs.
Hanna was charged with attempted possession of a firearm and attempted possession of class C drugs.
Taylor Wilson, Border Force assistant director at Stansted Airport, said: "This was a concerted attempt to smuggle firearms into our country, demonstrating the lengths criminals will go to put profit before people's lives.
"If this weapon entered our community it could have caused serious injury or death."
It is the second time Scott has been convicted following an investigation by the NCA. In September 2015 he was given a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to importing class B drugs.
Working with Homeland Security Investigations partners in the US, the NCA said it was also able to identify the shipper of the weapon as 34-year-old Lyle Justin Schirm from Oregon.
Schirm has pleaded guilty to sending the semi-automatic Sig Sauer weapon from the United States and is awaiting sentence.