Puppies rescued at Belfast Port in illegal dog trafficking crackdown
Officials have rescued 29 puppies at Belfast Port as part of a crackdown against illegal puppy trafficking.
The dogs were rescued in the early hours of Thursday morning and will now be rehomed, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said.
The puppies were taken after officials found discrepancies in the paperwork provided for transporting them.
The department said it has "zero tolerance to this type of activity".
"Reputable breeders will be able to prove origin and destination, and have all their paperwork in order," it added.
The rescue is part of the Paws for Thought initiative, where dogs and puppies are given welfare checks before boarding.
The group overseeing the initiative includes DAERA, Belfast City Council, Mid and East Antrim Council, Belfast Harbour Police, the PSNI, HMRC and ferry operators.
A DAERA spokesperson said: "At this time of year, the demand for a Christmas puppy is high, which fuels the trafficking of low welfare pups through our ports to sell them at an inflated price in Great Britain."
They said those seeking a puppy are "often duped into believing these pups have come from a reputable breeder" but quite often they are illegally bred at puppy farms, often in horrendous conditions.
The Paws for Thought Group said: "We wish to reiterate our message that people think long and hard before deciding to get an animal this Christmas.
"Prospective dog owners should check the guidance available online before thinking about getting a pup. If you must buy a pup, only use a licenced breeder."
They urged anyone with information on illegal breeding to report it to the police or other authorities.