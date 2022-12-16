Car crash compensation: Man awarded £9m over severe injuries
- Published
A man who suffered "catastrophic" injuries when a car driven by his brother crashed into a lamppost is to receive more than £9m in compensation.
Aaron Glover, 27, sustained severe brain damage in the incident on Hillhall Road near Lisburn, County Antrim, in December 2014.
He was treated in intensive care and spent nearly a year in hospital.
The money, to cover damages and future care arrangements, was approved at the High Court in Belfast on Friday.
Mr Glover had been the front seat passenger when his brother, Curtis Glover, lost control of the car and collided with a lamppost.
A passing doctor who provided help at the scene had probably prevented him from dying, the court heard.
In an action brought through his mother, Mr Glover sued over the alleged negligence of his brother's driving.
The case included claims for damages, loss of earnings, adaptions to the family's home near Belfast and the cost of providing care for the rest of his life.
Under the terms of a settlement reached, a compensation package was endorsed by Mr Justice McAlinden.
'Very sad case'
During the hearing he met with Mr Glover and his parents before paying tribute to the love and care they have shown.
"It's a very sad case, a life living with very, very severe injuries," he said.
"I am at a loss for words in terms of admiration for them in their dedication towards their son."
Outside court, the family's solicitor, Lynn Day, confirmed the scale of the settlement.
"We are very pleased to have reached a settlement which will be in excess of £9 million pounds in this tragic case," she said.
"Aaron's injuries were catastrophic in nature.
"This settlement now allows his family the financial security to enable them to continue to provide the continuous 24-hour attention they have unstintingly provided since he was released from hospital into their care and which he will require for the rest of his life."