NI Weather: Cold snap to end with blustery gales
- Published
A weather warning for fog and ice across Northern Ireland ended on Sunday morning with conditions to become blustery later in the day.
The Met Office has forecast strong south-easterly gales along the County Antrim coast.
There will be heavy outbreaks of rain with a maximum temperature of 8C.
A brief spell of warmer air will continue into next week as temperatures reach 14C on Monday.
Temperatures will then fall back closer to average towards Christmas weekend.