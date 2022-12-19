Energy payment: £600 set to be paid from January
Households in Northern Ireland will receive a single payment of £600 starting in January to help with their energy bills.
The UK government confirmed electricity firms will be funded for the payments, with direct debit customers receiving the money into their bank accounts.
Other customers will be sent a voucher to redeem the payment with further details still to be issued.
The money is being delivered by the UK government in the absence of Stormont.
The money combines two payments.
A £400 payment was initially promised by the UK government for all households to help them to deal with rising prices for gas and electricity.
A further £200 payment was announced in November because of the proportion of homes in Northern Ireland that use home heating oil.
