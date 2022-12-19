EU moves to ensure animal medicine supplies
Current post-Brexit arrangements to ensure the continued availability of veterinary medicines are to be extended.
A "grace period" in Northern Ireland had been due to expire at the end of this year.
A group of MPs had warned this would mean a risk of shortages in veterinary medicines.
These would include vaccines and anaesthetics to allow operations to be carried out.
But on Monday, EU chief Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic said the EU Commission had "taken steps to ensure the continuity of supplies of veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland, but also Cyprus, Ireland and Malta."
It means businesses will be still able to buy medicines from within the UK.
The protocol means Northern Ireland is still inside the EU's pharmaceutical regulatory system.
However, it gets most of its medicines from Great Britain, which is not.
Earlier this year, the EU changed its laws in an effort to help guarantee supplies of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, but that arrangement did not cover veterinary medicines.
Mr Sefcovic said extending the grace period to the end of December 2025 was "a practical solution to a practical problem" and would allow "ample time to adapt".