Nurses' strike: Services affected as staff stage second walkout
Northern Ireland's nurses will go to the picket line later for the second day of the largest ever NHS strike.
Last week, they joined colleagues in England and Wales in the first day of the planned two-day industrial action.
Emergency care - such as at hospital emergency departments - will continue as, under trade union laws, life-preserving care must remain.
Other services, including non-emergency care and minor injury units, will be affected.
The 12-hour strike, from 08:00 to 20:00 GMT, will mark the third time in three years nurses have been on strike over fair pay and staffing issues.
The Royal College of Nurses (RCN), a union representing about 500,000 nurses across the UK, say its members should have a pay rise of 5% over RPI inflation, which amounts to a rise of 19%.
Despite talks with unions, the government has said this is unaffordable and has made no offer close to this amount.
More strikes if action not taken
The union said it will set the government a 48-hour deadline after strike action ends to discuss pay.
If it is not resolved, the RCN said it will announce more strike action for the new year.
Safe staffing is also a problem, causing concerns around patient safety as the NHS cannot attract enough staff into the profession.
The RCN said there are about 3,000 nursing vacancies in Northern Ireland.
Rita Devlin, the RCN director in Northern Ireland, previously said that until difficulties in pay for nursing staff were resolved, it will remain an "unattractive" proposition.
How are services affected?
Western Trust
- More than 500 outpatient appointments, including urgent ones, postponed
- Inpatient and day case procedures cancelled
- Several GP practice treatment rooms closed
- Mental health and disability services affected
South Eastern Trust
- Over 200 outpatient appointments postponed, including surgical and endoscopy procedures
- Minor Injuries Unit in the Ards Hospital closed, reopening on Wednesday
- Reduced district nursing services
- Emergency surgery and the Chemotherapy and Renal Dialysis Units continue as normal
Southern Trust
- The Southern Trust has advised that services may be affected and will work to keep disruption to patients at a minimum
Northern Trust
- Outpatient appointments including ENT, general surgery and day case procedures affected
- Mental health services and some GP treatments room closed or operating a reduced service
Belfast Trust
- Outpatient services, including reviews, cancelled
- Telephone or virtual appointments in place where possible
