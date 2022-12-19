Ex-soldier accused of storing UVF weapons granted bail
A former soldier accused of having explosives and a gun linked to the East Belfast UVF has been granted bail.
The judge said he had "little enthusiasm" for granting bail but had little option due to two other men being bailed.
Bryce Pounder, 34, is charged in connection with a police operation targeting the paramilitary group.
He faces charges of possessing explosives and a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Mr Pounder, from the Newtownards Road in Belfast, was among four men who were arrested during a series of police raids in Belfast in November 2018.
He is not accused of UVF membership or any paramilitary offences.
Police allegedly recovered a pipe bomb, handgun, gun silencer and assorted ammunition at Mr Pounder's apartment during the police operation.
Some of the material was found in a schoolbag and a holdall under the bed, a previous court hearing was told.
Mr Pounder told police that people had instructed him to keep the holdall due to an £1,800 drug debt.
It also emerged that he formerly served as a rifleman with a regiment based in Yorkshire.
'A targeted operation'
Two men, 51-year-old William Baker and his brother Robin Baker, 47, have already been granted bail on similar charges over guns and pipe bombs seized from their Belfast home in the police operation.
The prosecution barrister said no distinction could be made between Mr Pounder and the two brothers.
"This case involves a targeted operation against the activities of the East Belfast UVF," the barrister said.
"Police have asked me to oppose bail, but the legal position is I cannot distinguish in law the roles of this defendant and [those] two defendants."
The judge, Sir Declan Morgan, indicated the accused would have faced "an uphill struggle" if his application was made in isolation.
Recognising the need for consistency, Sir Declan said: "I have very little enthusiasm for this, but if that's what the position is then I don't think I can really do much about it."
Mr Pounder was granted bail to live at an approved address outside the area where the seizures were made.
Sir Declan also ordered that Mr Pounder is "to be excluded from east Belfast."