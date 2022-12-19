Gardaí release photofit images of suspects in 1972 bombings
An Garda Síochána (the Irish police force) has released two photofit images as part of an investigation into a series of bombings almost 50 years ago.
Three bombs exploded on 28 December 1972 in Belturbet in County Cavan, Clones in County Monaghan, and near Pettigo, County Donegal.
Patrick Stanley, 16, and Geraldine O'Reilly, 15, were killed in the explosion in Main Street in Belturbet.
A new investigation was launched after new lines of inquiry were identified.
Patrick was in a telephone kiosk phoning his parents, while Geraldine was in a restaurant directly opposite the car bomb.
Loyalist paramilitaries were blamed for the attack, which also injured eight people.
The car used in the Belturbet bomb, a red Ford Escort, was stolen from outside a home in Enniskillen.
It was stopped at a checkpoint on the border between County Fermanagh and County Cavan at Aghalane Bridge.
The officers on duty were unaware the car had been stolen and it drove on to Belturbet.
They provided a detailed description of the driver and a photofit has now been issued publicly by gardaí (Irish police).
A second photofit was compiled of the driver seen by civilian witnesses in another stolen car, a blue Ford Cortina, in Main Street in Belturbet.
Gardaí have appealed for information regarding a number of individuals and cars seen on the night of the bombings.
Garda Ch Supt Alan McGovern said: "We're conscious of the passage of time, 50 years, that poses a number of challenges.
"However, we've also advanced in terms of investigative procedures and techniques and forensics over that 50 years and we're hoping that will assist us in terms of following our lines on enquiry.
"There are people out there who know who carried out these crimes.
"They may not have been able to speak at that time or since.
"Perhaps relationships have changed, and with the increasing passage of time maybe they feel able to speak, or as they are getting older, now may want to speak before an opportunity to do so is lost.
"I ask them to make contact with the investigation team and to help An Garda Síochána get answers for the families of those killed and injured in Belturbet, Clones or Pettigo".
He said gardaí were working with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and other agencies.
Garda Assistant Commissioner Micheal McElgunn said a number of lines of enquiry were being followed.
"Some of the key individuals with information now are approaching the autumn of their lives and now probably is the time for them to reflect deeply on that information they've held until now and to contact us with that information," he said.
The investigation team is based at Ballyconnell Garda Station and information can also be given confidentially to Crimestoppers.