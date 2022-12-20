Londonderry bus crash: One person taken to hospital
One person has been taken to hospital following a bus crash in Londonderry.
The crash happened on Foyle Street at about 09:50 BST on Tuesday morning.
A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson said one ambulance and a rapid response paramedic were dispatched to the incident.
"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital," the spokesperson said.
Unconfirmed reports on social media earlier on Tuesday had suggested there was more than one casualty in the incident, but the NIAS confirmed that only one person had been taken to hospital.
The person's injuries are not believed to be serious at this time.
⚠️ RTC - 2 buses have crashed on Foyle Street in Derry. Reports of Casualties. Road is closed for buses @MyDerry @DerryNow @derryjournal #Derry pic.twitter.com/vN50pMn0Ph— NI Emergency Response Vids (@NiResponsevids) December 20, 2022
The police said they received and responded to "a report of a road traffic collision involving two buses" at Foyle Street.
They said the area has since reopened to traffic.