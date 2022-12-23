Council's quiet Christmas 'takes pressure off' Santa visits
Like many other boys and girls, Zach loves Christmas.
But for him the celebrations can be slightly different as he has complex needs.
The bright lights, large crowds and loud music associated with festive events often have to be avoided.
In the village of Bleary in County Down, the local council has been running a series of relaxed Christmas events to help children like Zach enjoy the magic of Christmas.
"Zach has very complex medical needs and it's very hard sometimes to gauge how he is going to be," his mum Carol Cooper told BBC News NI.
Zach has two older brothers and a younger brother and their mother says Christmas events like these "are just really important - that we can come and do this as a family".
"Coming here means that if our children have a meltdown at the door there's no pressure," she said.
"Obviously the likes of shopping centres now have quieter sessions but it's still very intense for kids who have additional needs."
Throughout December, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has run 11 fully-booked events specially for children with sensory-processing issues, autism and special educational needs.
While it is a quieter Christmas some things remain the same, including the chance to meet Santa.
"We've put a really a lot of effort in," Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield said.
"We're trying to lead the way on this as a council, that we can get as many of these young kids in - and they're actually having a lovely time."
Mr Greenfield said it was nice to see children with complex needs enjoying a Christmas experience in a quieter environment and said staff were enjoying hosting the events.
Zach loved seeing photos of himself and his family visiting Santa's grotto, his mother said.
"He'll flick through the photos on my phone and he'll just look at himself and give himself a kiss and hug and then he'll point out his brothers."
"So to have those memories - because we don't always know what way we're going to have those - is very important."
Ms Cooper praised the staff at the events.
"The elves and Mrs Claus and all are amazing because they work with kids all the time. They do understand."