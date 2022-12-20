Belfast Harbour: Drugs worth £1m found hidden inside divan beds

The police released photos of the suspected cannabis hidden inside bedsPSNI
The police released photos of the suspected cannabis hidden inside beds

Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £1m has been found packed into divan beds after a vehicle was searched at Belfast Harbour.

The discovery was made on Tuesday morning and a man was arrested.

The 33-year-old was detained on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug and possession with intent to supply.

The drugs were vacuum packed into plastic pouches and concealed within the furniture.

It follows a joint operation involving the Police Service of Northern Ireland's organised crime unit, Border Force staff and Belfast Harbour Police

