Belfast Harbour: Drugs worth £1m found hidden inside divan beds
- Published
Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £1m has been found packed into divan beds after a vehicle was searched at Belfast Harbour.
The discovery was made on Tuesday morning and a man was arrested.
The 33-year-old was detained on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug and possession with intent to supply.
The drugs were vacuum packed into plastic pouches and concealed within the furniture.
It follows a joint operation involving the Police Service of Northern Ireland's organised crime unit, Border Force staff and Belfast Harbour Police