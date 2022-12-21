Rapid cancer diagnosis centres open in Northern Ireland
- Published
Two specialist clinics aimed at reducing the time it takes for a cancer diagnosis have been opened by Department of Health.
The Rapid Diagnosis Centres are being launched at Whiteabbey Hospital in County Antrim and South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon.
The clinics will treat patients with concerning symptoms which doctors suspect could be cancer.
GPs in Armagh, Dungannon and East Antrim can now refer patients.
The centres are the first of their kind in Northern Ireland and are a key part of the Department of Health's 10 year Cancer Strategy published in March.
The department said patients referred to the centres will receive co-ordinated examination and investigations based on their needs in a one-stop environment with rapid reporting of results.
With the patient's consent the Rapid Diagnosis Centre clinician will make an onward referral to the appropriate speciality for patients who require further investigation or treatment.
Department of Health Permanent Secretary Peter May said, "This is an important step forward in our ability to diagnosis those harder to identify cancers and is a key action set out in the Department's Cancer Strategy.
"Most importantly, there is the opportunity to diagnose more people sooner and to improve both patient experiences and outcomes."
Vague symptoms
Heather Monteverde, Department of Health professional advisor said the centres will offer GPs access to a fast-track clinic for people who present with vague undifferentiated symptoms which a GP suspects could be cancer.
"They will not only provide a better diagnostic service for patients and GPs, but will also be more efficient," she added.
Kevin McMahon, director of surgical and clinical services in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust welcomed the opening of the centres.
"While this is initially for the local east Antrim population we look forward to expanding the service to a much wider population in the near future."
Chief Executive of the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, Dr Maria O'Kane, said she was delighted that South Tyrone Hospital was involved in the pilot.
"The hospital and our committed team will be involved in this new regional pilot, helping to improve waiting times, enhancing the patient experience and potentially achieving the best possible outcomes for more local people."