New IRA investigation: Man fails in bid to be released from custody
- Published
A man accused of directing New IRA activities has failed in a fresh High Court bid to be released from custody.
Gary Hayden, 50, of Tyrconnell Street in Londonderry, was refused bail on charges linked to a major police and MI5 surveillance operation.
Mr Hayden is charged with directing activities of the New IRA, belonging to a proscribed grouping and preparing acts of terrorism.
He is among 10 people charged in connection to Operation Arbacia.
All 10 people charged in connection with the surveillance operation were arrested after meetings which were covertly recorded, in Omagh, County Tyrone, between February and July 2020.
Prosecutors claimed those in attendance discussed membership of the New IRA and its constitution, recruitment strategy, weaponry, interaction with other outlawed organisations and planned attacks.
Cash surety offer
A lawyer for Mr Hayden, contended the proceedings against her client had "stalled" because of a series of legal issues.
The defence lawyer also cited the 28 months her client has spent behind bars, adding: "He has grandchildren born since he's been in custody that he has never seen".
A £15,000 cash surety was offered by Mr Hayden's family in an attempt to ease any concerns.
A prosecution lawyer argued that the recorded discussions in the meeting showed those present are "wedded to violence" for political ends.
Lady Chief Justice Keegan rejected Mr Hayden's application stating she was "not satisfied there is a material change in circumstances".
Mr Hayden sought release alongside co-defendant Sharon Jordan, 47, of Cappagh Road in Dungannon, who is accused of similar offences over her alleged attendance at the gatherings.
Lady Chief Justice Keegan agreed on Thursday to a request from Ms Jordan's legal team to adjourn her bail application.