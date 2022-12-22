Natalie McNally: Suspect seen in victim's street on night of Lurgan murder
- Published
Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan have released CCTV of a suspect seen entering her street on the night she was killed.
The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was killed in her home on Sunday night.
The CCTV footage shows a man entering Silverwood Green at 20:52 GMT on Sunday. He leaves at 21:30.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being questioned by detectives.
Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information about her killing.
Police previously said Ms McNally may have known her killer.
She was stabbed a number of times and some of her wounds appeared to have been inflicted as she tried to defend herself.
The man in the CCTV footage was carrying a rucksack when he arrived in Silverwood Green.
He appeared to be wearing white footwear, which Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said were possibly trainers.
'Do the decent thing'
Ms McNally's youngest brother Niall appealed to her killer to "do the decent thing and confess to her murder".
He said the family were devastated and he could not put into words the heartache they were experiencing.
"I really can't believe we will never see her beautiful smile or hear her infectious laugh again," he said.
"Nats really was the best sister ever and such a lovely person."
"To add to our unbearable heartache we are devastated that we will never meet Natalie's baby.
"We were all looking forward to welcoming the family's first grandchild.
"The killer has denied Nats the opportunity of being a mummy."
A man in his 30s who was arrested on suspicion of murder was released on bail on Tuesday pending further inquiries.
BBC News NI understands this is not the same man who was arrested on Wednesday.
Ms McNally worked as part of the marketing team at public transport provider Translink.
In posts on social media, friends described her as "one of the best".
Police were called to Ms McNally's house in Silverwood Green at 22:00 GMT on Monday.
She was pronounced dead when the emergency services arrived.
Mr Caldwell said there were no signs of a break-in at the property.
He said he wanted information from people who may have driven along the Kiln Road in Lurgan between 20:45 and 21:45 on Sunday.