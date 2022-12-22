Richhill: Man charged after digger used in cash machine theft
A man has been charged after a digger was used to rip out a cash machine from a filling station station in County Armagh.
The 22-year-old faces a number of charges including theft, criminal damage, arson and possession of a firearm without a licence.
The theft took place on the Portadown Road, Richhill, at about 04:45 GMT on Tuesday, causing substantial damage to the building.
The stolen digger was also set on fire.
The man is set to appear at Newry Magistrates' Court on Friday.