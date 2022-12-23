Rostrevor: Man dies following fire at flat
A man has died following a fire at a flat in Rostrevor, County Down, on Wednesday night.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they were called to a fire in a first floor flat on Church Street at about 20:26 GMT.
Four fire engines attended the incident - two from Warrenpoint, one from Newry and one from Kilkeel.
"Firefighters extinguished the fire, but tragically a man died at the scene," the NIFRS said.
Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Mark Deeney said the cause of the fire "is believed to be accidental ignition".