NI weather: Ice warning issued for Northern Ireland
An ice warning has been issued for Northern Ireland ahead of freezing conditions on Christmas night.
As colder air moves south on Sunday evening temperatures will fall to 0C and below quite widely.
The Met Office has said that a mixture of wintry showers will lead to ice at times in untreated areas.
Some disruption and delays are possible first thing on Boxing Day, with a risk of slips and falls.
The alert comes into force at midnight on Christmas Day and lasts until 10:00 GMT on Monday.