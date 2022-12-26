East Belfast robbery: Staff threatened with knife
- Published
Two people have been threatened by a man armed with a knife during a robbery at a commercial business in east Belfast.
The incident happened at premises in the Beersbridge Road area just after 23:40 GMT on Christmas Eve.
Police said the man threatened two staff members with the knife, before making off with a sum of cash in the direction of Belfast city centre.
The staff members were "shaken", but not injured.
Police have appealed for information about the robbery.