Dungannon Road: Three dead and five injured after crash near Cookstown
- Published
Three people have died following a two-vehicle crash on the Dungannon Road near Cookstown, County Tyrone, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports.
Four children and a woman were also taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.
The crash happened shortly before 15:30 GMT on Monday.
It is understood two people died at the scene and a third died in an ambulance on the way to hospital. The road remains closed between Killycolp Road and Annagh Road.
Police said the closure is likely to remain in place for some time and motorists should avoid the area.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it dispatched two rapid response paramedics, four emergency crews, one non-emergency crew, a hazardous area response team and an ambulance officer to the scene.
The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) Air Ambulance was also tasked to the scene.
'The worst possible news'
Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill said it is "deeply tragic news".
"I offer my heartfelt sympathies to the families of those tragically killed and every best wish to those injured for a full and speedy recovery," she added.
Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) MLA Patsy McGlone said it is "the worst possible news any family could receive but particularly at this time of year".
"My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected at this incredibly difficult time."
In a tweet, Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie said: "I just can't imagine the horror those who survived have endured and the scene faced by the emergency services.
"Life is so precious and so fragile."
Elsewhere, the M1 motorway remains closed in both directions between junction 15 at Dungannon and junction 14 at Tamnamore following a separate crash.
There are no further details at present.