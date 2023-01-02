Ulster Rugby: Grenfell graffiti daubed on Kingspan Stadium
Graffiti referencing Grenfell Tower has been daubed on Ulster Rugby's Kingspan Stadium overnight.
The graffiti expressed support for the 72 victims of the 2017 fire in London.
Kingspan is Ulster Rugby's principal sponsor.
An inquiry into the tower block fire criticised Kingspan's business practices but the company said its products made up 5% of the insulation at Grenfell and was used without its recommendation.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) received a report of the damage at about 11:00 GMT on Monday morning.
Officers attended and noted a "considerable amount" of graffiti over the front of the premises.
Ulster Rugby said it is in contact with the PSNI "following criminal damage to Kingspan Stadium overnight".
In a statement, it said: "The club would like to thank local residents for their ongoing help and support.
"No further comment will be made while the investigation is ongoing."