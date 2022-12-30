Altnagelvin: Suspended sentence for man who assaulted police at hospital
A man who admitted to being disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry and assaulting two police officers has been handed a suspended sentence.
Lee Doherty, 31, of Saint Colmans Drive in Strabane, admitted to two assaults and a disorderly behaviour charge that occurred on 5 November.
Doherty also admitted to a charge of stealing an electronic tag in December.
The court heard police were called to assist ambulance staff who were dealing with a man with cuts to his face.
He was taken to the hospital and became aggressive and lashed out at police.
Doherty was handcuffed and while being taken through the hospital he tried to spit at one officer.
The court heard that he was then taken into a room where he kicked out and hit another officer in the chest.
He was then removed to a police van and while being placed in the van he was said to have spat in an officer's face.
The court was also told that on 26 December the police were called to a separate incident involving the defendant.
Doherty had appeared to have taken alcohol, which was in breach of his bail conditions and he was taken into custody.
While in custody it was noted that his electronic tag had been removed and he told the police that he did not know where it was.
Defence counsel Dean Mooney said the common feature in the offending was that the police were trying to help Doherty.
He said his client's difficulties were "exacerbated" by drink and drugs.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that Doherty "does himself no favours" but said he would give him "one last opportunity".
Describing his behaviour at the hospital as "quite disgraceful", the judge sentenced Doherty to five months in prison, suspended for three years.
The judge also imposed a period of probation for 18 months and ordered him to pay each of the officers he assaulted £300 each and also pay £400 to the Friends of Altnagelvin charity.