Newtownabbey: Suspected cocaine worth estimated £100,000 seized
Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 has been seized by police in Newtownabbey, in County Antrim.
Police were conducting a patrol at Mallusk Road shortly after 19:30 GMT on Friday when they approached a man in a parked grey Volkswagen Passat car.
He spoke to police before running ran off across fields and the search to find him is continuing.
The suspected drugs were found inside the car, police said.
Police have appealed for information.