Northern Ireland weather: Sunday night ice warning issued
- Published
An ice warning has been issued across Northern Ireland from midnight on Sunday until 11:00 GMT on Monday.
Temperatures are forecast to fall several degrees below zero on Sunday night, especially in rural areas.
The Met Office has said there is a risk of slips and falls in untreated areas and a few rain, sleet and snow showers may also occur.
A warning for ice and fog has also been issued across the Republic of Ireland overnight.
Met Éireann has warned of some hazardous conditions on the roads with patches of freezing fog expected.