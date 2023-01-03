Natalie McNally: Family confident in police investigation
The family of Natalie McNally have said they are confident in the police investigation into her murder.
The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed in her home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan last month.
Two arrests have been made in connection with Ms McNally's death but no-one has been charged.
Her brother Declan McNally said the family had been assured that detectives were "throwing everything" at the investigation.
"We're very confident in the police," Mr McNally told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"We've spoken to police and the police are liaising with us regularly."
A 32-year-old man arrested on 19 December was released the next day and is no longer a suspect.
Another 32-year-old man was arrested on 21 December and has been released on police bail while detectives continue their inquiries.
Police have previously said she may have known her killer and it is believed that she died on the night of Sunday 18 December.
Mr McNally said the family had been left devastated by his sister's death.
"People say it's your worse nightmare but you would never have a nightmare like this - it's just unbelievable," he said.
The charity Crimestoppers has also offered a £20,000 reward for information about the murder.
"We need justice because that's all we've got left now - to find out who and why they did this to Natalie," said her brother.
"We can't reiterate enough that if anyone has any information whatsoever, even if it seems insignificant, bring it to police or bring it to Crimestoppers."
Last week police renewed their appeal for information about Ms McNally's murder.
They had previously released CCTV footage of a suspect near her home.
Police said it showed a man carrying a rucksack arriving at Silverwood Green on that Sunday night at 20:52 GMT.
The man is then seen leaving Silverwood Green at 21:00.
'Worst nightmare'
Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness said the police are working tirelessly to find Ms McNally's killer and he urged anyone with information to come forward to aid the investigation.
"The McNally family…are living out any family's worst nightmare and they're doing it with extreme dignity," he said.
"However we do need help - we do need to deliver justice for Natalie and for the family."
He appealed to Ms McNally's murderer to hand themselves in.
"Stop the anguish... come forward because at some point I will come knocking at your door," he said.
Investigation timeline
SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER
- 20:52 - Man carrying rucksack seen on CCTV arriving in Natalie McNally's street, Silverwood Green
- 21:30 - CCTV footage shows man leaving Silverwood Green
MONDAY 19 DECEMBER
- 22:00 - Emergency services called to Ms McNally's house. She is pronounced dead and a man in his 30s is arrested on suspicion of murder
TUESDAY 20 DECEMBER
- Suspect released. Cause of Ms McNally's death is not confirmed but police say they are treating it as "suspicious"
WEDNESDAY 21 DECEMBER
- 18:00 - Police say Ms McNally suffered several stab wounds, some of which were defensive, and are treating her death as murder
- 23:52 - 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder
THURSDAY 22 DECEMBER
- 15:45 - CCTV footage released of man with rucksack
- 19:50 - 32-year-old man released on police bail