Teen facing rape charges 'attacked with knife'
A 17-year-old boy charged with three separate sex attacks was wounded in a knife attack on New Year's Eve, a court has heard.
The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, is charged with two counts of rape and the attempted rape of a teenage girl.
A police detective told Armagh Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newry, she could connect the accused to the charges.
He was remanded in custody.
The court heard the boy was arrested after a complainant came forward on 30 December accusing him of raping her in her own home.
While he was in custody, two further complainants came forward saying the teenager had also attacked them in their homes.
The attempted rape was said to have taken place in September 2021.
Two subsequent attacks were alleged to have taken place on 20 and 30 December last year.
The detective said before his arrest the teenager was caused "significant injury during what was believed to be a reprisal attack".
She said police objected to the teenager being granted bail due to concerns he would interfere with witnesses or commit further offences.
Police were also concerned about further reprisal attacks against him, the court was told.
The case adjourned to 31 January.