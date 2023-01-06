Londonderry: Man allegedly kicked, bit and stamped on pregnant partner
- Published
A man allegedly kicked and stamped on his pregnant partner as part of a "ferocious" attack following a night out, a Belfast court has heard.
The prosecution claimed Gerard Given, 32, of Circular Road bit the woman and ordered her to clean up the blood.
Mr Given was refused bail on charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm and common assault.
His partner went to her neighbour's house covered in blood to seek help last June.
She told police that during a row after a night out Mr Given had attacked her.
His partner alleged that he punched her head as well as kicking and stamping on her while she was on the ground.
She claimed Mr Given bit her on the wrist and grabbed her by the hair.
The prosecution lawyer told the High Court the woman had told police that she "honestly thought he was going to kill her, such was the ferocity of the attack".
Taken to hospital by ambulance
Mr Given allegedly then instructed the woman to wash herself and clean up the blood before she ran out to get help.
She was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to her wounds.
She was 17 weeks pregnant with the defendant's child at that stage, the court heard.
The prosecution accepted Mr Given would not have known about the pregnancy.
The baby was unharmed.
Many attempts were made to find the accused and he handed himself in to police days later.
Judge concerned, not reassured
During police interviews he denied carrying out any assault.
He provided an alibi which the prosecution contended has been discredited.
His defence lawyer argued that his client should be released from custody due to the anticipated delay in the case reaching trial.
He claimed the alleged victim had visited his client as part of continued contact between the pair.
The judge said: "Those points concern me rather than give me any reassurance."
Denying bail due to the risk of any further offences, the judge cited Mr Given's alleged status as a "domestic violence abuser".