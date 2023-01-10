Enkalon: £150m redevelopment plan for Antrim business park
A County Monaghan group is proposing a £150m redevelopment of the Enkalon Business Park in Antrim.
Plans for the site beside The Junction retail park include a rooftop solar farm.
Errigal Group acquired the industrial estate in 2019. It is currently being leased to tenants as warehousing, distribution and showroom space.
The firm has since carried out £2m worth of upgrade works.
On completion, the project will span more than 1.7m sq ft of warehouse and distribution space, including more than 900,000sq ft (83.6sq m) of new-build space, and the solar farm.
Cormac McCloskey Joint Managing Director of the Errigal Group said: "When it was first built, the Enkalon Business Park was one of the largest and most modern industrial parks in Europe and made a significant economic contribution to the local area.
"Our aim is to revitalise the site, restoring it to its former glory and bringing it up to date with the latest technology and design."
Pre-application discussions are to begin later this month, with a public consultation beginning in February.