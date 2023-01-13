Lord Lurgan Park: Man, 29, arrested after body found
A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a man's body was found at a park in Lurgan, County Armagh, on Thursday night.
Police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
Emergency crews were called to Lord Lurgan Park at about 20:15 GMT after a report of "an unresponsive man lying in the park".
The man, believed to be in his 30s, was subsequently pronounced dead.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said police inquiries are at an early stage.
He appealed for information.