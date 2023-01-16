Sexual violence and abuse helpline calls increase In Northern Ireland
There has been a marked increase in calls to Northern Ireland's domestic violence and sexual abuse helpline.
During 2022, figures show a spike in calls in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
The helpline is run by the charity Nexus on behalf of Northern Ireland government departments.
It dealt with more than 30,000 conversations with people seeking help or advice about domestic violence or sexual abuse in the last 12 months.
Nexus is one of Northern Ireland's largest charities supporting people affected by sexual trauma and violence.
The charity said instances of domestic abuse often increase during the Christmas period.
'Too frightened to reach out'
Figures show that the number of calls made in weeks leading up to Christmas in December 2022 increased by 50% compared to the same period the previous year.
Nexus' chief executive Joanne Barnes said: "While it is positive that more people are reaching out for help, it's concerning that domestic and sexual abuse appears to be affecting more people than before.
"Yet we know that current reporting levels do not fully reflect the need in our society as many are too frightened to reach out for support."
In Northern Ireland, the domestic and sexual abuse helpline is run 24 hours a day and is available to all genders and ages.
Calls may be made a number of times by the same individual and include victims, friends and family asking for advice for a loved one or professionals referring victims.
There was a 40% annual increase in calls and webchats to the helpline in 2022 compared to 2021.
The number of contacts made went from 22,414 in 2021 to 31,217 in 2022.
Nexus said an analysis of the helpline statistics show that instances of domestic abuse increased during the Christmas period.
Figures show that in 2021 there were 517 calls between the dates of 1 December and 30 December. There were also 951 webchats and emails.
During the same time period in 2022, there were 775 calls and 1,221 webchats and emails.
Ms Barnes said: "Our callers highlight increased pressures in domestic relationships due to several common factors; families spending more time together and having to maintain a façade for others, greater strain on finances and higher levels of alcohol intake.
"Therefore, while these stressors are commonly shared by callers, no stressor can ever excuse abusive behaviour.
"The responsibility lies solely with the person perpetrating the abuse."
'Living in fear'
In the past year there have been a number of high-profile murders of women.
In December, 32-year-old Natalie McNally was 15-weeks pregnant when she was fatally stabbed at her home in Lurgan.
This week also marks the one-year anniversary of the death of 23-year-old teacher Aisling Murphy, who was killed in the Republic of Ireland on the banks of the Grand Canal in County Offaly.
Nichola Greene, the head of the helpline in Northern Ireland, said: "It is important to be able to reach out for help if you experience domestic or sexual abuse.
"No one should be living in fear or have to experience abuse at the hands of others.
"There is never an excuse for abusive behaviour."
The Domestic and Sexual Abuse helpline is accessible by calling 0808 802 1414 or visiting help@dsahelpline.org and further information is also available on the BBC Action Line.