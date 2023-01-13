Belfast: US man jailed over cannabis find at City Airport
An American man who was caught with 32 kilograms of cannabis in his suitcase at Belfast City Airport was been handed a two-year sentence.
Akintunde Akinwande, of Arundel Drive, California, was stopped by inspectors at the airport after getting off a flight from London on 28 March, 2022.
The 33-year old attended his sentencing at Belfast Crown Court via a videolink from HMP Maghaberry.
The sentence was for a charge of importing a controlled drug.
Judge Donna McColgan KC said that the two-year sentence would be divided equally between custody and licence.
Due to time already served, Akinwande will be released in two months and is likely to be deported.
The court heard that after disembarking from his flight at Belfast City Airport last March, Akinwande's luggage was checked and a suitcase containing 64 separate vacuum-packed bags amounting to 32 kilograms of herbal cannabis was seized.
He was arrested and taken to Musgrave Street Police Station, where he told officers what Judge McColgan described as an "elaborate tale" of being given a suitcase and money by a man who told him "go to Belfast and enjoy your time there".
He told police he had no idea he was transporting drugs and told a Probation officer he fell in with the wrong crowd who offered him an opportunity to take the packages abroad in exchange for money.
Defence cousel said Akinwande's arrest has had a devastating impact on his family, who also attended the hearing via videolink.
He spoke of his client's previous good standing, his completely clear criminal record, his remorse and a desire to "lead a different life and put this matter behind him".
As she passed sentence, Judge McColgan said: "Whilst I accept some of the background, I do not for one moment accept that he had no idea that what he was doing was criminal."
She also issued a destruction order for the drugs seized.