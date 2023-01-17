Man extradited from US to face drugs charges
A Co. Armagh man has appeared in court following his extradition from the US.
A bench warrant was issued for Anthony Gerard Maguire, of Bearna Park, Killeavy, in 2015 after he failed to answer his bail in relation to eight drug offences.
Armagh Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newry, heard the 32-year-old spent four months in a high security New York prison while awaiting extradition.
Mr Maguire was remanded in custody, with the case adjourned to 1 February.
He faces three counts of having cocaine with intent to supply, three counts of possession of a class-A drug, possessing cannabis with intent and possession of a class-B drug, all alleged to have been committed on 4 November 2013.
Det. Const. Longwill confirmed to the court that his colleague signed and endorsed the warrant which was handed in to District Judge Anne Marshall.
Defence counsel said Mr Maguire had failed to attend his Preliminary Enquiry "so at this stage we just want to see how long it will take" to retrieve papers in the case, adding that a co-accused was dealt with in the Crown Court.
He also stated Mr Maguire "had been living in the US and working in construction" before he was arrested under the extradition warrant, revealing that he had spent the last four months in a New York prison.
District Judge Marshall adjourned the case to 1 February and remanded Mr Maguire in custody.