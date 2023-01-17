Ballymena: Woman seriously injured after being hit by car
A woman in her 60s is in hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a car in Ballymena.
Police received a report shortly before 10:55 GMT on Tuesday that a silver Renault Clio had been in collision with the woman on the Larne Road Link.
She was subsequently taken to hospital, with police describing her injuries as serious.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.