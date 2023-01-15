Northern Ireland weather: Cold snap due to move in this week
Temperatures are due to fall well below freezing as a cold snap moves across Northern Ireland next week.
Sub-zero temperatures by night are expected from Sunday.
Thermometers are forecast to fall as low at -5C in some countryside areas into the early hours of Monday.
Temperatures are then expected to rise no higher than about 3C for most places during the day on Monday.
Similar temperatures are expected both by day and by night until at least Thursday.
Some fine winter sunshine is expected on the cold and crisp days along with some wintry showers, brought on on a chilly northerly wind.
As the colder air digs in some wintry showers could come down to all levels on Sunday, although most places are expected to miss those showers.
A widespread frost is then expected to follow along with a risk of some icy patches.
There is a risk of some snow and sleet showers from the north coast through the week, mainly over higher ground.
Frosty and possible icy patches will also remain by night.
In the Republic of Ireland a weather advisory has been issued ahead of the cold air pushing south across the island.
Turning cold nationwide from this Sunday evening through to Thursday morning, next week 📉— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 13, 2023
There is a potential for:
❄️Sharp to severe frosts
🚗Icy stretches on roads & footpaths
⚠️Showers of hail, sleet & snow
More info here 👇https://t.co/GgyXeUmEfChttps://t.co/juduxcKKZG pic.twitter.com/06pRu89wkp
Met Éireann has forecast severe frosts, icy stretches, wintry showers and some freezing patches of fog.
They are expected to issue warnings in the coming days.
A cold weather alert has also been issued by authorities in England.
People are being urged to use their heating, despite rising energy prices, and to look out for people who are especially vulnerable.
The level also alerts social and healthcare services to take action to protect high-risk groups.