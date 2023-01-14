Downpatrick: Arrested after men attacked with knife

Peter Muhly

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after a knife was used in an attack on two men in Downpatrick on Friday.

At about 19:00 GMT a man armed with a knife entered an property at Glebetown Drive.

Two men in their 30s sustained slash-type wounds and one of the men was taken to hospital for treatment to lacerations on his torso.

The 32-year-old was arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his head and a hand before being taken to Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

Police want anyone with information about the attack to contact them.

