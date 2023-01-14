Suspected gas explosion in Derry leaves woman injured
A woman has been taken to hospital after a suspected gas explosion at a house in Londonderry.
It happened in Kylemore Park at about 11:50 GMT on Saturday.
The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken to Altnagelvin Area Hospital in the city.
Sinn Féin councillor Conor Heaney, who has been to the scene, said the house was "extensively damaged and not structurally sound".
He said the woman who was injured was elderly.
"Neighbours broke down her door and administered first aid and removed her from the property," he told BBC News NI.
"A nurse across the street helped her."
The emergency services are at the scene and the police are urging the public to avoid the area.